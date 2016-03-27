PPB wishes social media followers a happy Easter

Looks like a great addition to the Portland Police Bureau Team! PPB got creative while wishing their social media followers a happy Easter this year:

A photo posted by Portland Police (@portlandpolice) on Mar 27, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

Officers also had a cup of coffee with the Easter Bunny before hitting the streets Sunday!

A quick cup of coffee with the #EasterBunny before hitting the street. https://t.co/uwlVXMBMI7 ???????? pic.twitter.com/zbZtXQZXdB — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 27, 2016

