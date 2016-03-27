PPB wishes social media followers a happy Easter - KPTV - FOX 12

PPB wishes social media followers a happy Easter

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau Twitter Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau Twitter
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Looks like a great addition to the Portland Police Bureau Team! PPB got creative while wishing their social media followers a happy Easter this year:

Officers also had a cup of coffee with the Easter Bunny before hitting the streets Sunday!

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.