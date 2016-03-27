Wet season brings numerous slides, but dangers aren't over

(File Image) Crews responded to landslide on I-5 near Woodland in December

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Numerous landslides in Oregon have already kept state agencies busy this winter, but officials warn the dangers aren't over.

A state geology spokeswoman, Ali Ryan Hansen, says Oregon is in the midst of a "pretty active landslide season" after a relatively dry winter last year.

Slides have closed state highways on the Oregon coast and in the Coast Range. In December, a woman was killed when a slide hit her home north of Florence.

The Register-Guard reports that a recent state study found as much as a third of Oregon's land mass is deemed high risk for landslides, including swaths of land in the Coast and Cascade mountain ranges and in southwest Oregon.

State officials warn motorists and others to be aware and cautious of slides in coming months.

