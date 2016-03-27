Union Gospel Mission serves estimated 600 meals during Easter Event

The Union Gospel Mission served an estimated 600 meals Sunday during their Easter Event.

According to the Union Gospel Mission, the menu included Eggs Benedict, Potatoes O’Brian, ambrosia, coffee, and juice.

The event was free and open to anyone in need of a meal.

Along with a meal, guests received hygiene kits called "Hope Totes”, which contained socks and a variety of hygiene items.

Over 150 volunteers were involved in preparing and serving at the Easter Event.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.