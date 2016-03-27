ODOT: Steel Bridge to begin overnight closures Sunday - KPTV - FOX 12

ODOT: Steel Bridge to begin overnight closures Sunday

PORTLAND, OR

The Steel Bridge will be closed to cars overnight starting Sunday while crews are doing electrical work.

According to ODOT the closure will be in place each week, Sunday through Friday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The overnight closures will continue through April 29, according to ODOT.

Drivers are able to use the Burnside Bridge while crews are working.

