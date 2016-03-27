Church holds service despite Feb. arson

A church that suffered nearly $100,000 in damage due to arson did not let that stop them from celebrating Easter Sunday.

The Eastside Free Methodist Church in southeast Portland had their service on the lawn under a tent in front of their building this year.

Last month, police said someone started a fire at a vacant home across the street from the church, but it spread causing a lot of damage.

Pastor John Unger said they were not going to let that stop them from holding their annual service.

