Man runs through house; jumps into car while fleeing from police

A Junction City man faces multiple charges after stealing from a department store and leading police on a chase Saturday, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a theft in progress at Kohl’s on Gateway Street.

Loss prevention had followed the suspect, who fled to Cloverleaf Loop.

Police said they saw the suspect jumping fences and entering a home.

After investigation, police said the suspect was confronted by the owner of the home and his family, so he quickly left.

According to police, the suspect then jumped in front of a car on Gateway Street and got in the passenger’s seat.

The driver later told police that he forced her to drive away. She said the encounter was particularly frightening because her one year old son was in the backseat.

Based on the suspect’s actions, she felt like she had to follow his orders according to police.

Police said after stopping the vehicle a short time later, the suspect jumped out of the car and he started running away.

He was taken into custody a short time later according to police.

The suspect, Joshua Martin, 32, of Junction City faces multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping II, possession of heroin, interfering with police, Trespass I, Possession of Oxycodone, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, escape III, and theft III.

