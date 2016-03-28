Menlo Park Elementary starts community garden

Menlo Park Elementary has started its very own community garden.

A Portland elementary school is on its way to growing a healthier future.

Menlo Park Elementary kicked off its newest project this weekend: starting its very own community garden.

The school was awarded a grant to help fill the garden with apple trees, fruiting shrubs, a bird sanctuary, and a five-senses garden.

Menlo is one of 10 schools across the United States to get the award.

The school hopes it will help students makes healthier choices when choosing their food.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.