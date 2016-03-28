Menlo Park Elementary starts community garden - KPTV - FOX 12

Menlo Park Elementary starts community garden

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland elementary school is on its way to growing a healthier future.

Menlo Park Elementary kicked off its newest project this weekend: starting its very own community garden.

The school was awarded a grant to help fill the garden with apple trees, fruiting shrubs, a bird sanctuary, and a five-senses garden.

Menlo is one of 10 schools across the United States to get the award.

The school hopes it will help students makes healthier choices when choosing their food.

