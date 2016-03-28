Officials reopen Hwy 99E in SE Portland after earlier crash

Officials have reopened the northbound lane of Highway 99E after a serious two-car crash closed part of the road and sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

Portland police said the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. near Reedway Street in southeast Portland.

PF&R extricated a patient from a vehicle this morning on 99E N of Bybee in SE PDX. Expect delays. #pdxtraffic #alert pic.twitter.com/dYis66qIEu — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 28, 2016

Investigators said a female driver was traveling the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Hwy 99E and was attempting to turn around, when she was struck by another driver.

The second driver, a man, then crashed into a tree. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person had to be extricated from their car.

The highway was closed for several hours and reopened around 5:30 a.m.

