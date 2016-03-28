Officials reopen Hwy 99E in SE Portland after earlier crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Officials reopen Hwy 99E in SE Portland after earlier crash

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Officials have reopened the northbound lane of Highway 99E after a serious two-car crash closed part of the road and sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

Portland police said the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. near Reedway Street in southeast Portland.

Investigators said a female driver was traveling the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Hwy 99E and was attempting to turn around, when she was struck by another driver.  

The second driver, a man, then crashed into a tree. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person had to be extricated from their car. 

The highway was closed for several hours and reopened around 5:30 a.m.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.