Portion of Sandy Blvd reopens after pedestrian struck by car

Portland police have reopened a section of Sandy Boulevard after a car struck a pedestrian in northeast Portland Monday morning.

Portland Police Bureau said the crash took place around 5:39 a.m. at NE 87th Avenue.

Police said a female driver had been traveling west on Sandy when she struck a man between 87th and 88th Avenues.

Initial reports from officers indicated the man was not in a crosswalk. Police later said that was incorrect, and the man appeared to have stepped off the corner and into traffic without warning.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with what police described as 'traumatic' injuries. Officers said he was likely to survive his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Sandy Boulevard from 87th to Prescott Street was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. Police encouraged drivers to use Killingsworth or Prescott as alternate routes.

