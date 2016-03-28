Rollover crash near Vista Ridge Tunnels causes major traffic delays on Hwy 26

Travelers on Highway 26 suffered major traffic delays after a rollover crash caused police to close two eastbound lanes near the Vista Ridge Tunnels Monday morning.

Traffic officials said the crash took place just before 6:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on the passengers involved in the crash.

The left and middle eastbound lanes of Hwy 26 were closed briefly and reopened around 7:15 a.m.

Traffic officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes and allow extra time for delays.

More information will be posted as soon as they are available.

