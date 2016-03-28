Rollover crash near Vista Ridge Tunnels causes major traffic del - KPTV - FOX 12

Rollover crash near Vista Ridge Tunnels causes major traffic delays on Hwy 26

Air 12 over crash near Vista Ridge Tunnels Air 12 over crash near Vista Ridge Tunnels
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Travelers on Highway 26 suffered major traffic delays after a rollover crash caused police to close two eastbound lanes near the Vista Ridge Tunnels Monday morning.

Traffic officials said the crash took place just before 6:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on the passengers involved in the crash.

The left and middle eastbound lanes of Hwy 26 were closed briefly and reopened around 7:15 a.m.

Traffic officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes and allow extra time for delays.

More information will be posted as soon as they are available.  

