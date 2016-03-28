Small boat capsizes in Lebanon lake, two swim to safety

Two people are safe and unharmed after the small boat they were on capsized in Cheadle Lake near Lebanon Sunday afternoon.

The Lebanon Fire District said the two sailors, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were attempting to turn their small sailboat around to a different fishing location when a strong gust of wind caught the sail and flipped the boat over.

Both men fell into the water about 50 yards away from shore, according to witnesses.

The men attempted to flip the boat back up but were unsuccessful.

Lebanon officials said the men then swam to shore and were helped out of the water by bystanders.

Both were wearing life jackets and neither were hurt.

