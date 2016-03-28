Thursday is deadline for drivers to remove studded tires

Thursday is the deadline for drivers in Washington and Oregon to remove their studded tires.

In Washington, driving with studded tires after Thursday could result in a $124 ticket. Oregon motorists could face a fine of nearly $200.

The Washington Department of Transportation says it won't be extending its studded tires deadline this year. It says crews will monitor roads and work to clear late season snow or ice. The state recommends drivers promptly remove studded tires to help extend the life of roads since studded tires can wear down pavement.

