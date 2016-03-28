Elementary students stay active on unicycles

Silver Star Elementary students say one wheel is better than two.

Though the unicycle club has existed for nearly two decades, physical education teacher and club organizer Brandi Bazurto says this is its biggest year.

More than 40 kids take to the free after school program each week.

Seven-year-old Marcella Cloke says riding the unicycle is easy! She gives us a few tips on how to ride.

For more information on Silver Star Elem. After school programs contact the school at (360) 604-6775

