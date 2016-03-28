Armed robber gets away with cash from NE Portland bar

Rounders was robbed by a man with a gun early Monday morning.

Police are searching for a man armed with a gun who robbed a northeast Portland bar early Monday morning.

Police responded to Rounders on the 11400 block of Northeast Halsey Street at 12:04 a.m.

Employees told officers that a man armed with a handgun entered the bar and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the business and was last seen walking eastbound on Halsey Street.

Several officers checked the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6'2" with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

