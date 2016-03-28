Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm get second chance in Oregon

Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm that arrived in central Oregon over the weekend. (Photo courtesy videoworksbend.com; Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Dogs rescued from a meat farm in South Korea are now getting a chance to have a good life in Oregon.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon and BrightSide Animal Center received 28 dogs over the weekend.

The animals had been part of the Korean dog meat trade and were kept in deplorable conditions, according to the shelters.

They are among a group of 250 dogs and puppies rescued from a farm in Wonju, South Korea that are being flown to North America in several shipments.

Many of the dogs are being transported to shelters that are part of The Humane Society of the United States’ Emergency Placement Partner program, as well as to foster families in Ottawa, Canada.

The 28 dogs that arrived in Oregon were first flown to San Francisco through the Humane Society International's rescue program. They were then transported to central Oregon.

The 28 rescued dogs include a variety of breeds, including Labrador, mastiff, jindo and elkhound. They range from 4 months old and 6 pounds to 2 years old and 150 pounds.

The dogs received medical evaluations over the weekend. Veterinarians, a behaviorist and animal care staff from each organization will spend the coming days ascertaining the health and wellbeing of the dogs.

The final leg of their journey will be finding homes after an adjustment period to their new environment, and learning more about each dog.

No timeline was given for the dogs being put up for adoption.

About 175 remaining dogs will make their way to the U.S. in late April to an emergency shelter in New Jersey managed by Humane Society International.

As part of an agreement with Humane Society International, the South Korean farm owner will stop raising dogs for meat. Humane Society International provided assistance to make that transition possible and will follow the farmer's progress to ensure compliance.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon and BrightSide Animal Center, both 501c3 nonprofit organizations, are accepting donations to provide care and medical treatment for the dogs. For more information, go to www.brightsideanimals.org and www.hsco.org.

