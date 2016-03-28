Oregon State cyclist killed in racing crash

An Oregon State University graduate student died after a crash in a cycling road race event in Washington over the weekend.

The King County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old man was riding downhill on a road near Flaming Geyser State Park Saturday morning when he lost control of his bicycle and crashed into a guardrail.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died.

Oregon State University confirmed the cyclist was Randall Fox, a graduate student in the OSU College of Engineering.

USA Cycling, which oversees the regional Northwest Collegiate Cycling Conference, issued a statement on its Facebook page Monday extending its condolences to Fox's family, friends and teammates.

According to the OSU website, Fox was a PhD student in mechanical engineering, specializing in thermal-fluid sciences.

The university said it was making counseling services available to students who knew Fox.

