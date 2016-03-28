Man makes insane basketball shot from bridge while riding a unicycle

An Oregon man hopes to encourage cancer patients in their fights against the disease by making an impossible trick shot while riding a unicycle.

Tyson Bendzak enlisted a group of friends to help him throw a basketball off a bridge and into a hoop below, all while staying upright on the one-wheeled cycle.

Believe it or not, he made it.

In the video, Bendzak dedicated his 'One wheel shot of encouragement" to those who are fighting cancer.

"In dedication to my dad, who's currently battling prostate cancer, and to everyone else who's been touched by any kind of cancer, this is your one-wheel shot of encouragement."

As of Monday afternoon, a few hundred people had watched the video on YouTube.

