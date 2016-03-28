Police: Man with warrants tries to escape by jumping into Columbia River

A wanted man was arrested after jumping into the Columbia River and then climbing on a dock of floating homes.

A wanted man attempted to get away from officers by jumping into the Columbia River, according to police.

Officers stopped a vehicle on North Center Avenue on Hayden Island at 7:35 p.m. Sunday after recognizing the driver as a suspect with warrants.

The driver stopped, but police said he then ran from the vehicle. Kenan Dizdarevic, 27, ran about a half mile and then went down an embankment and jumped into the river, according to police.

Investigators said Dizdarevic climbed out of the water onto a dock of floating homes. A K-9 responded to the scene and found Dizdarevic hiding in a storage shed, according to police.

Dizdarevic was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree escape, attempt to elude on foot, interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct, along with several outstanding arrest warrants.

A passenger in Dizdarevic's vehicle, 38-year-old Robert Sanchez, was also arrested on charges of possession of heroin and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Police said he was armed with a knife when he got out of the car, but he quickly dropped it.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.