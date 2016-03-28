10-year-old boy hit and killed near SE 162nd and Burnside in Gresham

A child was hit and killed near Southeast 162nd and Burnside in Gresham on Monday.

A child died after being hit by a car while playing with friends near Southeast 162nd and Burnside in Gresham on Monday.

A Gresham police officer was on routine patrol in the area and saw the collision. It happened at 4:16 p.m.

The officer immediately radioed for help, but police said the boy was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's name has not been released by police, but officers said the victim is an 10-year-old boy.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Neighbors in the area said this particular intersection is one of the busiest in Portland.

"This intersection to me is one of the worst in Portland," said one woman who lives in the area. "I've lived here 14 years, and it has gotten worse and worse and worse."

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash. Police added that there is surveillance video of the incident.

It is not clear yet on whether the driver will be facing any criminal charges. Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Roads in the area were closed until about 9: 50 p.m. as police investigated the incident.

