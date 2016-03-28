Police: Gresham man accused of hitting, biting and burning girlfriend's children

A Gresham man is accused of hitting his girlfriend's children with a brush, burning them with a lighter, cutting them with a knife and biting their hands, according to court documents.

Saul Jackson, 36, was arraigned on 10 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and seven counts of third-degree assault Monday.

The investigation began in July 2015 when a 7-year-old girl ran away from her Gresham home. According to court documents, an officer found the girl who said she ran away because Jackson was spanking her brother with a brush.

A probable cause affidavit states the girl told a Department of Human Services worker that Jackson frequently whips them and burns them with lighters.

During subsequent interviews, the girl and her siblings, ages 8 and 6 years old, described various forms of abuse that included being spanked with the back of a brush and being hit on the feet and hands with the brush, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states one child told investigators it hurt to walk due to being hit on his feet, while another child said it hurt to write after being hit on the hand.

One child said he was hit on the head with the brush and choked by Jackson, the affidavit states, and another child said Jackson, "put poop in his mouth because he thinks (the boy) is stupid."

A medical examination showed burns on one boy consistent with a "lighter burn."

Two children said Jackson bit their hands, court documents state, with one child saying Jackson also bit his foot. The children also said Jackson had cut them with a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit describes one child as having "well-healed" bilateral elbow scars and left back scars, another child having "significant or inordinate number of scarring across the upper and lower back," and the third child's foot showing bruises "consistent" with getting hit with the back of a brush.

Investigators said Jackson was in a relationship with the children's mother and they all lived together in a Gresham apartment.

Jackson pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

