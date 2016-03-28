2 rescued sea turtles heading to Southern California - KPTV - FOX 12

2 rescued sea turtles heading to Southern California

Thunder swims in her rehabilitation pool. (Photo: Oregon Coast Aquarium) Thunder swims in her rehabilitation pool. (Photo: Oregon Coast Aquarium)
Lightning during a checkup (Photo: Oregon Coast Aquarium) Lightning during a checkup (Photo: Oregon Coast Aquarium)
NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) -

Two distressed sea turtles that were rescued after washing up on the Oregon Coast will be heading to warmer waters this week.  

Thunder and Lightning – endangered olive ridley sea turtles – have been in the care of the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport since December. 

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard will fly them to SeaWorld in San Diego to finish rehabilitating.

Their release back into the wild is scheduled for this summer.

