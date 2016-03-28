Anti-Semitic fliers sent to printers at Oregon State University, University of Oregon

Oregon State University and the University of Oregon were among several colleges across that country that received anti-Semitic fliers through campus printers connected to the internet.

The Washington Times reports a computer hacker is taking credit for sending the fliers to printers connected to the internet through an open portal.

Two fliers were printed on fax-enabled printers at a college office on the OSU campus and at the school’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on Friday.

The fliers were also discovered on three printers on the UO campus, including the Knight Library and the Intercollegiate Athletics Office.

Officials at both schools say the fliers were sent from someone off campus and they do not believe either university was specifically targeted.

Steve Clark, the Vice President of University Relations at OSU, said the university does not support statements that promote discrimination or harassment of individuals.

The flier “is an important reminder that we cannot and will not tolerate an act designed to make any member of our campus community feel unwelcome or threatened,” University of Oregon spokesperson Tobin Klinger wrote in a statement published on the school’s website.

