Kalama Post Office reopens after December flooding

Nearly four months ago, flood waters submerged portions of Kalama and one of the hardest hit spots was downtown where the post office is located.

On Monday, the Kalama Post Office finally reopened its doors and was back in business.

The post office was closed since December to repair flood-related damage done to the facility.

The city hosted a Customer Appreciation Day to thank the town for its continued support.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.