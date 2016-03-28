Kalama Post Office reopens after December flooding - KPTV - FOX 12

Kalama Post Office reopens after December flooding

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: City of Kalama) (Photo: City of Kalama)
KALAMA, WA (KPTV) -

Nearly four months ago, flood waters submerged portions of Kalama and one of the hardest hit spots was downtown where the post office is located.

On Monday, the Kalama Post Office finally reopened its doors and was back in business.

The post office was closed since December to repair flood-related damage done to the facility.

The city hosted a Customer Appreciation Day to thank the town for its continued support.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.