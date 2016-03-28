Allergy season ramping up, overlapping with flu season - KPTV - FOX 12

Allergy season ramping up, overlapping with flu season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

With sun and warmer weather ahead this week, you’re probably thinking that allergies are on the way too – and you’re right. Dr. Brinton Clark with Providence Portland says allergy season is ramping up.

“Pollen levels are going up this week so I think people are going to see their allergy symptoms come out.”

But don’t put away your hand sanitizer yet. Dr. Clark and Multnomah County health officials say we are just now passing the peak of our flu season.

For some reason, it hit much later in Oregon this year. That means flu and allergy seasons are overlapping for the first time in a long time.

Dr. Clark says what you might think is an allergy could me more serious.

“Congestion, runny nose and cough are all symptoms of both flu and allergies.”

Dr. Clark thinks our flu season might last until the end of April, so if you’re concerned, she says it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

