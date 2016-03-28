Sheriff: Man shot at deputies; suspect critically injured when deputies returned fire

Scene of officer-involved shooting near Albany on Friday. (Photo: Linn Co. Sheriff's Office)

Gun fired by suspect at deputies, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was critically injured when deputies returned fire. (Photo: Linn Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified a man accused of shooting at deputies who was then critically injured when the deputies returned fire.

The case began at 9 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the former Kmart store in Albany.

Detectives were conducting surveillance on two vehicles, believing they were occupied by suspects involved in multiple property crimes who were possibly armed.

Deputies in marked sheriff's office vehicles attempted to make contact with the suspects, but the deputies said two suspects took off in a 2003 Chevy pickup.

A chase ensued south to Seven Mile Lane off of Highway 34.

The truck left the road near the intersection of Seven Mile Lane and Saddle Butte Road and went into a field toward a hazelnut orchard.

The pickup got stuck and deputies said a man and woman got out and attempted to run away.

As deputies approached, the man, identified as 39-year-old Brian E. Eller, pulled a handgun and fired at the deputies, according to investigators.

The deputies returned fire, hitting Eller. He was given first aid by law enforcement at the scene and then flown to the hospital. His injuries were described as life-threatening and he remained in critical condition Monday.

The woman in the pickup, 35-year-old Kimberly M. Eller, was taken into custody. She was arrested on the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Investigators said the Chevy pickup was stolen out of Lane County.

The deputies involved in the shooting were not injured.

They were identified Monday as Ryan Keys, who has 12 years of law enforcement experience, and Kenneth Pyle, who has one year of law enforcement experience.

