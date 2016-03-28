Police: Man arrested after burglarizing business in NE Portland

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he broke into a business in northeast Portland Sunday afternoon.

Portland Police responded to the report of a burglary around 2:51 p.m. at ABC Supply, located at 1835 NE Columbia Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the business, they found a glass door of the business shattered.

According to police, while waiting for a Police Canine Unit to arrive, officers saw the suspect running through the fenced property next to the business.

When the Canine Unit arrived, officers searched the area and located the suspect, Cheney Alan Teuscher.

Teuscher was taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

