Oregon St to women's Final Four after 60-57 win over Baylor - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon St to women's Final Four after 60-57 win over Baylor

By The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) -

Sydney Wiese scored 18 points, including three free throws in the final 34 seconds and Oregon State advanced to the women's Final Four for the first time after a 60-57 victory over Baylor on Monday night.

The Lady Bears (36-2) finished their season with a regional final lost for the third consecutive season.

Oregon State (32-4) is going to Indianapolis to face three-time defending national champion UConn after eliminating the six-time defending Big 12 champions.

Jamie Weisner had 16 points while Ruth Hamblin had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Beavers.

Alexis Jones had 19 points for Baylor.

