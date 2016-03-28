Oregon St to women's Final Four after 60-57 win over Baylor

Sydney Wiese scored 18 points, including three free throws in the final 34 seconds and Oregon State advanced to the women's Final Four for the first time after a 60-57 victory over Baylor on Monday night.

The Lady Bears (36-2) finished their season with a regional final lost for the third consecutive season.

Oregon State (32-4) is going to Indianapolis to face three-time defending national champion UConn after eliminating the six-time defending Big 12 champions.

Jamie Weisner had 16 points while Ruth Hamblin had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Beavers.

Alexis Jones had 19 points for Baylor.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.