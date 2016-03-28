Police: Man wanted on burglary charges arrested in Vancouver

Images of Hentz from the March 4 burglary, provided by Portland Police.

A man wanted on multiple burglary charges was arrested in Vancouver on Monday.

Vancouver Police said they received information about the location of Ryan Hentz, 32. Hentz was wanted on multiple burglary charges after he burglarized a Hayden Island home on March 4.

Detectives from the Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) and Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF) went to the location given, a home located in the 600 block of Ash Street in Vancouver.

Detectives tried to make contact with Hentz but he fled on foot.

Hentz was apprehended by police in the 700 block of Ash Street. He was taken to the Clark County Jail on two outstanding felony warrants for residential burglary, two charges of felony elude, and one charge of residential burglary.

Police said additional charges are possible and the investigation in ongoing.

