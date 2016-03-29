Hospital helps throw wedding for expectant mom

An Oregon couple had to move their wedding to the hospital when their baby girl decided to come early.

Deborah and Shane Callandret were not expecting for another month, and had planned on getting married on Monday. But their plans changed once Deborah’s water broke before the scheduled ceremony.

Salem Health says Deborah came in that morning after her water broke, but she wasn't in labor yet, so the hospital decided to make sure the couple could still tie the knot.

People working at the hospital scrambled to get flowers, decorations and snacks, and they were able to have the wedding in Deborah's hospital room. The hospital posted video of the ceremony on their YouTube page Monday.

The Callandrets' daughter arrived Tuesday morning at 7:14. Her name is Aponi, which means butterfly in the Blackfoot Native American language.

She and her mom are both doing well, and they say they are humbled by all the attention and appreciate the support of family, friends and the staff at Salem Health.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.