Crabbe has 21 and Blazers beat Kings 105-93

Reserve Allen Crabbe scored 21 points and the Portland Trail Blazers cruised to a 105-93 victory over the short-handed Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

CJ McCollum had 16 points, while Damian Lillard added 13 points and nine assists, before both sat out the fourth quarter. Portland, which led by as many as 28 points, remained sixth in the Western Conference with seven games to go.

The Blazers have won 14 of their last 16 games at home, including five straight.

Seth Curry had a career-high 21 points in just his third start of the season and Omri Casspi added 18 for the Kings, who have lost five straight to the Blazers.

The Kings, all but out of the playoff picture, rested Rudy Gay, Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins. The starting lineup had Curry and Darren Collison in the backcourt, along with forwards Casspi and Quincy Acy and center Kosta Koufos.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.