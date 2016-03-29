Beaver Nation cheers on OSU women as they advance to Final Four

A crowd of alumni and fans gather to watch the OSU women's basketball team Monday. (KPTV)

As the Oregon State University women’s basketball team took on Baylor in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Monday night, hundreds of fans gathered on the OSU campus in Corvallis to cheer the lady Beavs on.

“It was so exciting I thought my heart was going to stop,” said one alumni.

It’s the first time in program history the team has played in the Elite Eight round, and they had a tough opponent – a top seed.

But that didn’t intimidate fans like Larry McIntyre.

“A lot of #1’s have gone down in both tournaments,” McIntyre told Fox 12.

McIntyre said he’s friends with Coach Rueck and went to college with Assistant Coach Eric Ely. For good luck, he played the Beaver fight song on his phone during the entire game Monday.

“I follow Beaver sports, I go to every sporting event – men’s and women’s if I can,” he said. “It’s just exciting to see us going from 0-18 six years ago to possibly Final Four.”

It was a close game the whole way, with OSU leading by a few points in the first half, then sinking an amazing 3-pointer at the half, leading Baylor 34-25.

“So often in the March Madness tournaments you see those buzzer beaters and it’s awesome that it happens to our team,” OSU alumni Amanda Pool said of the shot. “For so many years its [been] football and men’s basketball and baseball, and finally the women’s basketball [team] – they have more of a platform.”

Alumni and fans young and old made up a sea of orange and black, joining together to watch the game from a club room inside Reser Stadium.

As the final minutes ticked away, fans booed Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey, cheered over every shot OSU made, and grew tense as the lead over Baylor evened out.

But in the end, OSU made history once again, winning the matchup 60-57 as wild cheers and chants of “Final Four” erupted at the watch party.

“This is amazing, those girls are awesome,” said another fan.

“Look at Beaver Nation right here – we’re on fire right now!” OSU grad student Chris McFarland yelled.

Another fan even suggested Coach Rueck run for President.

Oregon State now takes on UConn in the Final Four on Sunday.

