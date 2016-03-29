PPS superintendent to present recommendations for new school boundaries

On Tuesday, the Portland Public School superintendent will present her recommendations about boundaries for the next school year.

Superintendent Carole Smith will be presenting her recommendations to the school board on March 29 for balancing enrollment across schools and reconfiguring many of the schools.

There has been a lot of debate from parents about the boundary changes as some students will have to change schools. Many K-8 schools will be turned into K-5 and Middle Schools.

The school board will vote on the changes on April 5.

To view the superintendent's recommendations, visit www.pps.net.

