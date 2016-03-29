New homeless shelter in SE Portland, collaboration between city and public school district

Building that will be used as a homeless shelter. (KPTV)

To address Portland’s housing and homeless crisis, Mayor Charlie Hales announced a new Homeless Navigation Center.

During his State of the City address Friday, he said the city is partnering up with Portland Public School District to use an empty building in the old Washington High School campus in Southeast.

“Innovation on how shelters operate working in a way that builds on people’s inherent dignity,” Hales said.

Jon Isaacs, a spokesperson for Portland Public Schools said the shelter could possibly benefit its students. Isaacs said there’s roughly 1,200 students in the school district without a home.

The city and PPS are working on an exchange where the city would not have to pay rent for free bus passes for its students. Isaacs adds the partnership has been going on for six years, but has always been on the chopping block every year.

Isaacs said the process is still “far from complete.”

According to the city, under the State of Emergency in Housing and Homelessness, the City Council approved $30,000 to help homeless people for the Homeward Bound Program. Which aims to help homeless people in Portland connect with family and friends in other cities where they have better support networks.

The city reports it’s been recently approved $2.75 million for homeless services. The money is additional to the $2.26 million approved last October for the homeless and housing issues.

