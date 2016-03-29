Police arrest driver accused in wrong-way crash along Hwy 99E

Portland police arrested one driver allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash that took place along Highway 99E early Monday morning.

Police said 21-year-old Shannon Leigh O’Brien was driving the wrong way down Hwy 99E northbound around 1:30 a.m. Monday when she was hit by another driver while attempting to turn around.

The second driver, a 25-year-old man, veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Officers said he is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

O’Brien faces charges of assault and DUII. She will be arraigned Tuesday.

