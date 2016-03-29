Police arrest driver accused in wrong-way crash along Hwy 99E - KPTV - FOX 12

Police arrest driver accused in wrong-way crash along Hwy 99E

Posted: Updated:
Shannon Leigh O'Brien (Courtesy: PPB) Shannon Leigh O'Brien (Courtesy: PPB)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police arrested one driver allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash that took place along Highway 99E early Monday morning.

Police said 21-year-old Shannon Leigh O’Brien was driving the wrong way down Hwy 99E northbound around 1:30 a.m. Monday when she was hit by another driver while attempting to turn around.

The second driver, a 25-year-old man, veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Officers said he is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

O’Brien faces charges of assault and DUII. She will be arraigned Tuesday.                            

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.