Child hit and killed by car in Gresham identified

The boy that was hit and killed by a car at a Gresham intersection Monday afternoon has been identified.

Gresham police said Tuesday that 10-year-old Jaafar Shbeb and his sister and friend had stopped at a crosswalk at the intersection of NE 162nd and Burnside around 4:16 p.m. Monday.

Original reports stated that the victim was an 11-year-old boy. Shbeb was just six weeks shy of his eleventh birthday.

The crosswalk sign was red, but the boy started to cross the southern portion of the road, according to a press release.

Unaware of the traffic flow, Shbeb was struck by 59-year-old Deanna Kurtzbein of Gresham as she was driving east.

An officer on patrol witnessed the incident and radioed for help.

Unfortunately the boy was pronounced dead at scene, according to officials.

Police said Kurtzbein stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials. Investigators concluded that she had no time to stop or alter her path and the incident was ruled as an accident. She is not facing arrest or citation.

Neighbors in Gresham near the intersection of 162nd and Burnside showed their support for the Shbeb family.

Locals placed stuffed animals, flowers, drawings, candles and other items along the sidewalk in memory of the boy.

Reynolds School District officials said Kurtzbein is an employee of the the school district.

Shbeb attended Glenfair Elementary School and the school officials said their are counselors available to help friends and neighbors get through this time of mourning.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.