OSU to host rally welcoming women’s basketball team

Oregon State University will be hosting a rally Tuesday afternoon to welcome back the women’s basketball team.

OSU officials said the rally will take place at Parker Plaza at 2:30 p.m. across the street from the OSU Beaver Store at Reser Stadium.

Expected speakers at the event include OSU President Ed Ray, Vice President/Director of Athletics Toddy Stansbury and women’s basketball head coach Scott Rueck.

The lady Beavers advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA Monday against Baylor.

They are set to play No. 1 Connecticut at 3 p.m. Sunday.

