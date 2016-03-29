Indio Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room

Indio Spirits started in 2004 and is now Oregon's most award-winning distillery.

Indio now has a tasting room on SW Durham Road in Portland.

Indio's line now includes whiskey, gin, several vodkas, rum, hop liqueur and more. It is also on the cocktail menus at Seasons and Regions Seafood Grill, Urban Farmer, Jake's and Meriwether's.

