Indio Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Indio Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Indio Spirits started in 2004 and is now Oregon's most award-winning distillery.  

Indio now has a tasting room on SW Durham Road in Portland.  

Indio's line now includes whiskey, gin, several vodkas, rum, hop liqueur and more.  It is also on the cocktail menus at Seasons and Regions Seafood Grill, Urban Farmer, Jake's and Meriwether's.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.