Crisis negotiators respond to SE Portland home; suspect in custody

Crisis negotiators responded to a southeast Portland home after a report of shots fired Tuesday morning.

Police received a report that someone fired a gun on the 6800 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, however responding officers said the suspect with the gun was believed to be inside a home.

Officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside the home, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Heavy police presence near SE 72/Duke after shots were fired. Police haven't been able to contact person with gun. pic.twitter.com/ahFNrawYy1 — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 29, 2016

Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon. Police described it as an "ongoing tactical response" to the incident.

Police evacuating people living in townhouse complex where shots were fired. SERT, K9 team here. pic.twitter.com/3CXH9SjHEg — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 29, 2016

By 2 p.m., police said the suspect was in custody. Officers said there were children with him in the home, but they were not harmed.

Investigators said the 28-year-old suspect, whose name has not yet been released, had fired rounds from a military-style rifle outside his home Tuesday morning and then went back inside.

His girlfriend and two small children were in the home at the time.

Officers learned the man was distraught over personal issues, which may have led to him firing the rifle outside his home.

Police made contact with the man's girlfriend when she went outside to walk their dog. The woman told officers no threats had been made toward her or the children.

The suspect came out of the home at 2 p.m. and surrendered to police. He is facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Southeast 72nd Avenue was closed between Duke Street and Bybee Boulevard while officers worked toward a "peaceful resolution of this incident," according to the Portland Police Bureau.

