Woman hit by car in SE Portland crosswalk dies at hospital

A woman who was hit by a car as she entered a southeast Portland crosswalk has died at the hospital.

Amber Michelle Lapine, 34, was found suffering from traumatic injuries at Northeast 117th and Glisan Street at 12:40 p.m. March 18.

Police said she died at the hospital Sunday.

Investigators said Lapine was hit by a car driven by 89-year-old Edmond Balding. Balding remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Balding has not been arrested or issued any citations at this time. The results of the investigation will be presented to the Multnomah County district attorney's office for review.

