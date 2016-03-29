Advocates meet with legislators to talk affordable housing

Congressional leaders Oregon sat down with Portlanders Tuesday to discuss our affordable housing crisis and ways they hope to work with the community to fix it.

In the last five years, rent in Oregon has gone up 24 percent, almost double the national average.

Local elected officials believe there needs to be more incentive for landlords to keep prices affordable.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley joined Representative Earl Blumenauer for a roundtable discussion on the issue, meeting with housing advocates and local residents who have struggled to stay in or find affordable housing.

No specific legislation is on the table yet, but the congressional delegates say they want to hear solid suggestions to bring to dc.

They all agree that we need more funding for housing assistance programs and improvements to the low income housing tax credit.

Rick Donaldson is a single dad whose rent recently doubled in less than a year and said average people are being priced out of the rental market.

"You see all this building and everybody wants to tear down these buildings and build all these really expensive apartments, but it's not making the homeless and the tents go away," he said.

Tuesday's roundtable is part of a discussion tour Senator Merkley is on to address affordable housing issues. Wednesday he will be hosting similar events in Eugene and Medford.

