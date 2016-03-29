Passenger dies at hospital weeks after three-car crash in NE Portland

One person died following a three-car crash in NE Portland on March 6.

A passenger involved in a three-car crash in northeast Portland died after spending more than two weeks in the hospital.

Police reported Tuesday that 26-year-old Alexander Keppinger died as a result of his injuries last Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital the evening of March 6 after a crash on the 13900 block of Northeast Glisan Street.

Investigators said Roderick Alo, 42, was driving a 2002 Acura TL eastbound on Glisan Street when he lost control of the car and collided with a westbound 2008 Toyota Corolla.

Keppinger was a passenger in the Corolla driven by 30-year-old Lan Vo. Vo remained in a Portland hospital Tuesday.

After the initial collision, Vo's car crashed into a 2005 Nissan Sentra that was heading west on Glisan Street.

The occupants of the Nissan, Lance Faletogo and Rawz Addison-Faletogo, were treated and released at the hospital.

Alo was not injured in the crash. Police said he was not impaired and cooperated with investigators.

The case remains under investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Multnomah County district attorney's office for review.

Police said a fourth vehicle at the scene was not involved in the crash, but investigators would like to talk to the driver who may have additional details about this case. The car is described as white in color last seen heading east on Glisan Street.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.

