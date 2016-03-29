Watch live: OSU hosts rally for Final Four-bound women's basketball team

Oregon State University is welcoming home its Final Four-bound women's basketball team.

The second-seeded Beavers earned the first trip to the Final Four in the program's history by upsetting the top-seeded Baylor Bears 60-57 on Monday.

The school hosted a rally to support the team Tuesday afternoon. Mobile users can watch the rally live at this link.

