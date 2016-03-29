Watch live: OSU hosts rally for Final Four-bound women's basketb - KPTV - FOX 12

Watch live: OSU hosts rally for Final Four-bound women's basketball team

Posted: Updated:
Rally for OSU women's basketball team. Rally for OSU women's basketball team.
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State University is welcoming home its Final Four-bound women's basketball team.

The second-seeded Beavers earned the first trip to the Final Four in the program's history by upsetting the top-seeded Baylor Bears 60-57 on Monday.

The school hosted a rally to support the team Tuesday afternoon. Mobile users can watch the rally live at this link.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.