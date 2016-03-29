Ammon Bundy, 3 co-defendants appeal to remain in Oregon

Ammon Bundy and three co-defendants who are jailed in Oregon for the occupation of a national wildlife refuge have appealed an order that requires them to fly to Nevada next month to face charges in a federal case there.

Assistant federal public defender Rich Federico sent notice Monday that the four men are appealing to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A federal judge in Portland last week ordered the defendants to be flown to Nevada on April 13 and returned to Oregon on April 25. During that window, they would make their first court appearances on charges stemming from a 2014 standoff at Cliven Bundy's ranch near Bunkerville, Nevada.

Defense attorneys say the clock shouldn't start on the Nevada case until the Oregon one if finished, because it could violate their clients' right to effective counsel.

