Man, pregnant wife robbed trying to sell iPhone on Craigslist

A man and his pregnant wife were robbed by two people who responded to their Craigslist ad selling an iPhone.

Beaverton police received a report of an assault and robbery on the 12300 block of Southwest Conestoga Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

A man said he listed an iPhone for sale on Craigslist and two men came to his apartment saying they were interested in buying it.

Police said one of the suspects grabbed the phone and took off. A fight then ensued between the seller and the second suspect.

The seller's pregnant wife attempted to stop the altercation and fell down, according to police.

The suspect eventually took off and both suspects remain on the loose. They are described as black men in their late teens to early 20s wearing dark athletic shorts and gray T-shirts.

The victims went to the hospital to get checked out, according to police, and there were no reports of serious injuries.

Southridge High School and Conestoga Middle School were put on lockout while police were searching the area for the suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department.

