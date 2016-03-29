Gresham boy hit by car, killed remembered as a hard-working and kind student

Gresham police ruled the deadly collision was an accident.

A memorial formed Tuesday for Jafaar Shbeb, who died after being hit by a car in Gresham.

The 10-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a car Monday afternoon is being remembered by his teacher and classmates as a hard-working and kind student.

Jafaar Shbeb was hit by a car at the intersection of East Burnside Street and 162nd Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Shbeb was in the fifth grade at Glenfair Elementary School.

His teacher, Lori Geyer, started the day talking with her students about Shbeb.

Many of Geyer’s students already knew what happened, but others did not.

“We shared what feelings we had and what feelings are normal,” said Geyer.

Later, her students wrote down descriptions of Shbeb.

Geyer shared a compilation of their thoughts with FOX 12.

She said she was not surprised by the emotional maturity the fifth grade students showed.

Shbeb followed the rules and worked hard in the classroom, the students said, and he was outgoing and fun outside of the classroom.

“He was always kind outside and would always say yes if you asked him to play. He loved soccer and tag and laughing,” she read. “And they said if you mix every one of his characteristics, he was a great kid who was too young, too funny and too inspiring to die. We’re all very sorry for his family.”

Geyer said Shbeb cared about learning and would sometimes thank his teachers after he learned something new.

The words of his classmates describe Shbeb the best, she said.

“I really think this says it all about him. Really,” she said. “He was a really great kid and I feel for his family.”

This was Shbeb’s first year at Glenfair Elementary School. He attended a different school in the Reynolds School District last year.

His sister is also a student at Glenfair.

Extra counselors and a therapy dog were at Glenfair and Shbeb’s previous school Tuesday.

