Deadly mobile home fire in La Center started in kitchen; victim identified

A deadly mobile home fire in La Center started in the kitchen where investigators determined at least one electric stove burner was turned on at the time of the fire.

Firefighters responded to 1505 N.W. 379th Ave. at 12:30 a.m. March 22.

After putting out the fire, the body of a woman was discovered in the home.

Investigators identified the woman Wednesday as 53-year-old Lynne M. Cathey. The cause of death is still pending, according to the Clark County medical examiner's office.

The fire started at the north end of the 900-square-foot mobile home. Flames quickly spread through the rest of the home.

Investigators said evidence regarding the stove, as well as other burn patterns at the scene, leads them to believe cooking was possibly involved in starting the fire.

The heat from the fire caused nearby propane tanks and aerosol cans to explode. A neighbor called 911 after hearing the explosions.

"The extensive damage to the home made it impossible to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event," said Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends."

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office.

