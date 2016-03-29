Adidas launches major employment recruiting effort in Portland

Adidas has launched its largest employment recruiting effort ever in Portland.

The company, which announced plans to expand its North American headquarters in Portland late last year, is in the midst of hiring 120 new employees.

According to the Portland Business Journal, the goal is to have at least 120 new workers by the end of the year, expanding the company's workforce in Portland by 10 percent.

Adidas is recruiting for merchandising, visual merchandising, brand activation, range architecture, design, sales, ecommerce, operations and leadership.

Adidas grew 12 percent in North America during the fourth quarter of 2015. The company announced last year that it had purchased a neighboring building and would grow its north Portland campus from 11 acres to 14 acres.

For more information, go to adidas.com/careers.

