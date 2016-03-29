Vancouver PD introduces new K9 team

The Vancouver Police Department introduced their new K9 team on Tuesday.

VPD purchased a new K9, Doc, and selected Officer Christopher Douville as K9 Doc's handler. The money used for the purchase came from public donations to the Vancouver Police K9 fund.

Doc is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Officer Douville named Doc as a tribute to his father.

VPD said on April 18, Doc and Officer Douville will begin a 10 week training academy where Doc will be trained in both narcotics detection and patrol. VPD said Doc will not be trained to detect the scent of marijuana.

Once Doc and Officer Douville complete training, they will become the fourth Vancouver Police K9 team.

