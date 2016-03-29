Oregon Zoo euthanizes Kia, one of the world's oldest Amur leopards

Oregon Zoo officials announced they humanely euthanized Kia, an Amur leopard, on Tuesday due to a decline in health related to her advanced age.

Kia was 20, making her the oldest Amur leopard in any facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Oregon Zoo officials said she may have been one of the oldest Amur leopards in the world.

"Given that there are fewer than 300 of these animals left in the entire world, every passing feels particularly poignant," zoo curator Amy Cutting said. "But of course this one is very personal for us. Kia was one of a kind, and her loss will be keenly felt by everyone who had the opportunity to know her."

Kia came to the Oregon Zoo from Pennsylvania's Erie Zoo in 2007. Before she arrived to Portland, Kia raised nine cubs over her lifetime, around 3 percent of the entire world population of Amur leopards.

Zoo officials said she was popular with zoo visitors and staff, forming strong bonds with keepers.

In 2014, Kia was diagnosed with kidney disease, a common ailment in geriatric felines.

