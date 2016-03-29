Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in SE Portland

A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on Southeast Division Street at 143rd Avenue Tuesday night.

Portland Police responded to the report of a pedestrian hit around 6:42 p.m.

When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police don't believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

SE Division near 143rd will be closed for a few hours while the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team investigates.

